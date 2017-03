The drains are filling with water as the rain continues to fall.

OUR intrepid photojournalist Marc Stapelberg went out and about in Lismore yesterday to see how people were feeling with the rain.

Rainy weather arrives: THE SES have warned of the potential flooding on the Northern Rivers. The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a Flood Watch for Minor Flooding in the Wilsons and Brunswick River Valleys.

Everyone he spoke to agreed it was lovely to see after a very dry spell.

One little interviewee had his own reasons for wanting the rain.

"There might be a flood and then I don't have to go to school,” he said.

