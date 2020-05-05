Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A huge python has made itself at home in a resident’s backyard, feasting on wildlife and sunbaking on the fence.
A huge python has made itself at home in a resident’s backyard, feasting on wildlife and sunbaking on the fence.
Offbeat

WATCH: Possum-eating python shacks up in backyard

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th May 2020 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SIGHT of this isolation visitor was enough to drive most people back inside.

Last Friday, Brisbane resident Bel Barrie found a gargantuan python sunbaking in the backyard of her Seventeen Mile Rocks property.

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie
A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

The massive creature was spread out along the fence - from head to tail, it spanned almost two fence panels.

If the scene wasn't eerie enough, Ms Barrie said the reptile eagerly helped itself to local wildlife before taking to the trees.

"Later that night it ate a baby possum … to the horror of our neighbour," she said.

The giant snake ate a baby possum then retreated to the treetops. Picture: Bel Barrie
The giant snake ate a baby possum then retreated to the treetops. Picture: Bel Barrie

Three days later the swollen snake was still around, lurking in the treetops.

"It is still sunning itself up the tree now with a full belly," Ms Barrie said.

"We have a beautiful lake and lovely trees nearby but this is the first snake I've seen at our house."

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie
A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

Originally published as WATCH: Possum-eating python shacks up in Brisbane backyard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        premium_icon ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        Sport THE NRRRL and sporting community have rallied around the club after a fire ripped through their building.

        ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        premium_icon ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        News MANY Ballina surfers have had enough of Byron Bay surfers who are not abiding by...

        How wealthy are we? New report shows where we rank

        premium_icon How wealthy are we? New report shows where we rank

        News How rich are we compared to other areas?

        GHOST TOWN: Will Lismore CBD survive COVID-19?

        premium_icon GHOST TOWN: Will Lismore CBD survive COVID-19?

        News LISMORE Chamber of Commerce explains why the town will “come alive” when...