Police found this 1kg bag of ice in a property at Woombye.
WATCH: Police release footage of dramatic drug gang raid

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Dec 2018 3:59 PM
POLICE have released vision of what they uncovered in a major raid on three properties at Woombye and Palmwoods earlier this morning.

Around 1kg of ice, cocaine, four firearms and $10,000 in cash was found after police arrested three men allegedly involved in a major drug syndicate on the Sunshine Coast.

The 12-month-long drug operation investigation came to a close earlier this morning with more than $100,000 of drugs taken off the streets.

