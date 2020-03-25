Breaking Watch the PM provide a virus update 25th Mar 2020 11:58 AM 0 More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders 0 coronavirus Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow live video Read More Login to follow prime minister Read More Login to follow scott morrison Read More Login to follow update Read More Login to follow coronavirus editors picks live video prime minister scott morrison update Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Massive spike in COVID-19 patients in Northern NSW News A FURTHER 10 cases have been confirmed by the health district, bringing the total number of patients to 17. premium_icon Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed News LOCAL health boss says the move will “free up our other clinicians, nurses, support staff and sites to be available to respond to COVID-19 cases as needed”. premium_icon ‘Since when did you need a haircut to survive a worldwide... News HAIRDRESSERS are rushing to complete hair colourings before the 30-minute rule comes into effect at midnight. 25th Mar 2020 12:09 PM premium_icon Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa News THE Lismore residents are expected to land in Sydney later today. 25th Mar 2020 12:00 PM premium_icon ‘Not good enough’: Mum refused test despite symptoms Health A Sunshine Coast business owner who came into contact with overseas travellers says she was refused a coronavirus test despite displaying multiple symptoms. 2 premium_icon Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus Crime VIDEO: A man walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus ... that's the joke a man thought was funny, sharing this video to Facebook.