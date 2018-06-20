Watch out Splendour: It's Snoop Dogg Hotdogs

THIS will be the weirdest vegan-eating propaganda to grace the Northern Rivers, but hey, it's Splendour in the Grass after all.

The arts line up announced by Splendour in the Grass includes an inflatable Snoop Dogg Hotdogs.

In 2016, rapper Snoop Dogg insisted he would not be eating hot dogs again after witnessing how they are made.

Appearing on American TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 46-year-old California-born rapper took part in a new challenge titled Howz It Mizzade which showed him the stage-by-stage factory process of how hot dogs are produced.

Snoop Dogg was left speechless once the meat substance got to the end of the production line an revealed itself as a chain of hot dogs.

"This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain't never eating a mother f******* hot dog! Ugh!" he said.

"If that's how they make hot dogs, I don't want one. I'm good."

The inflatable art piece inspired by this pop culture anecdote will be made by arts collective Cool Shit .

The installation will follow suit from previous similar pieces such as Happy Kanye in 2017 and Nicolas Cage on a Cage in 2015.

This is what artists Danger Dave and Melissah Marie (from artist collective Cool Shit) delivered last year for Happy Kanye:

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017. Marc Stapelberg

The pieces are always interactive:

NBN News reporter Leah White jumping inside the inflatable sculpture of Kanye West at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Javier Encalada

Arts Program 2018

Other pieces to grace North Byron Parklands this year will be:

The Witch Hunt And Pickles Family Funerals by Andy Forbes. Amy Brown

The Witch Hunt And Pickles Family Funerals by Andy Forbes:

Pickle's Funeral Parlour also makes a comeback with an audience walk-through installation consisting of three connected, interactive environments. It's presented via a Gothic family called the Pickles, who trade in death, the afterlife and all its mysteries. Pickle's Funeral Parlour will feature theatre, video, sound, performance kinetic sculpture and installation.

The Cleaners by Shock Therapy Productions.

The Cleaners by Shock Therapy Productions:

The Cleaners is a brand-new durational performance installation by multi-award winning contemporary performance makers, Shock Therapy Productions.

A living room sits in mid-air, seven metres above the ground.

It is completely white.

Two cleaners in white uniforms take great pains to maintain the room's perfect whiteness.

On the ground below sits a giant slingshot. Beside the slingshot, a large collection of mud-filled balloons.

Let the games begin.

Gateways 2 by Sam Songailo.

Gateways 2 by Sam Songailo:

In Adelaide, in the front bar of the Grace Emily Hotel there was a sticker that read 'Drum machines have no soul'. Maybe it's gone now but that sticker really upset artist Sam Songalio. He loves creating art to embody electronic music. The sticker got him thinking: If a drum machine without a soul, an empty collection of circuits and wires, could bring us to our feet and move us to dance, was a soul so important after all?

Songailo's work takes form in painting, installation, video, sound and sculpture.

Highly immersive and realised on a monumental scale, you won't be missing Gateways 2 at Splendour 2018.

Hide Your Eyes by Laith McGregor:

Laith McGregor is obsessed with figures who have beards and are without eyes - their empty sockets sit in vacant faces that still manage to appear tragic, making us feel all the feels.

The focus of Hide Your Eyes is a self-portrait in the likeness of a guru/religious figure, manipulated in various ways to attempt to deface, distort and alter. Ready with permanent markers to be drawn on in situ, Laith's banners will evolve in collaboration with the Splendour crowd.

Gravity System Response by Ash Keating:

Melbourne-born visual artist Ash Keating likes to work big. He makes enormous paintings, sometimes 20-metres tall.

Like hugely physical performance art, Ash explores colour, movement, paint, water, air and gravity.

He painted the entrance tunnel for Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and now returns to repaint the surface with his ongoing Gravity System Response series.

Splendour 2018 Artist In Residence: Brooklyn Whelan

In the first of what will become an annual collaboration with a different artist each year, Splendour has teamed up with Australian contemporary visual artist Brooklyn Whelan to create its 2018 event artwork, as well as Zero Three, a site-specific video mapping project incorporating his ethereal cloud paintings.

This collection of larger-than-life moving images will be projected on the Mix Up Stage tent top.

This artwork will expire after the three days of Splendour in the Grass - never to be seen again - like an impending storm system that shocks, awes and then vanishes forever.

"Having the opportunity to collab with Australia's biggest music and arts festival is a huge honour. I think its really important that local music and visual art talents come together in the one space to celebrate what an amazing creative community this country has." Mr Whelan said.