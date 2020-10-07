Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH NOW: McConnel candidates go head to head

by Brendan O’Malley
7th Oct 2020 8:09 PM | Updated: 8:10 PM

 

The inner-city seat of McConnel is shaping up as one which may decide the future of Queensland after the October 31 election.

Polling by the Greens, ALP and independent media polls show there is little in it, with Labor's incumbent and Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace, in for a fight from the Greens' Kirsten Lovejoy and the LNP's Pinky Singh.

From 6.30-7pm tonight The Courier-Mail and Quest Newspapers will stream, live, a forum where all three frontrunners get their chance to pitch to you why they deserve your vote.

And we will put your best questions to the candidates.

 

WATCH THE DEBATE IN THE MEDIA PLAYER ABOVE

 

Moderated by Quest's Brendan O'Malley, a former deputy state political editor with The Courier-Mail, it promises to be a fascinating half hour.

 

McConnel, previously know as Brisbane Central, has been hit with explosive population growth, traffic congestion, lack of green space and the impact of COVID-19 on its many bars, clubs, restaurants and funky retailers.

These issues and more will be debated by the candidates, who are some of the best you will see at this election.

The fight is Ms Grace's to lose, after holding the seat since 2007.

But a swing to the Greens in the council and federal elections has given that party hopes it will win only its second Queensland seat.

Ms Singh, a highly respected and successful small businesswoman, has thrown everything into her campaign and will almost certainly win on the primary vote. But will that be enough to win the seat?

Tonight's debate is a must-watch, so make sure you're logged in and ready for the action.

 

 

Originally published as WATCH NOW: McConnel candidates go head to head

More Stories

editors picks grace grace labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Pro surfer’s close encounter with shark at Ballina

        Premium Content WATCH: Pro surfer’s close encounter with shark at Ballina

        News PRO surfer Matt Wilkinson was shaken after watching video of the incident saying, "it looks like it's going for my leg."

        MISSING: Can you help find Loic?

        MISSING: Can you help find Loic?

        News POLICE are appealing to the public to help find Loic Beranger

        Beach shack demolition in millionaire's row put on hold

        Premium Content Beach shack demolition in millionaire's row put on hold

        News Demolition of historic sand miner’s home in Byron Bay put on hold

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        News NSW SLSC has detected a few sharks along the Far North Coast today.