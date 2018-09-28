WATCH: Motocross thug assaults security at Cobaki

A MOTOCROSS thug who assaulted a security guard after trespassing on private property at Cobaki is wanted by police.

Tweed police said on Saturday, September 22, a group of men on motocross bikes were spoken to by a security contractor employed by mega-developer Leda Holdings.

The security contractor approached a number of riders and informed them they were trespassing.

One of the riders took offence to a video being recorded and was told to get off the property.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the security officer which resulted in injuries to his right wrist and hand.

The suspect was riding a black Husqvarna motocross bike with distinctive yellow forks.

Images show the male with a distinctive tattoo on the back of his neck visible from under the back of his helmet and a tattoo partially visible on his right wrist.

Anyone who can identify the suspect from his bike or tattoos are urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The incident is not the first time police have dealt with people trespassing on the Leda Holdings site, owned by Gold Coast billionaire Bob Ell.

Tweed police said they were investigating numerous offenders trespassing on the site at Cobaki Lakes between Piggabeen Rd in Piggabeen and Boyd St at Tugun.

"Tweed Byron Police District would like to advise the community that the large development site is private property and access to the site on a motorbike, 4WD or any other means without the expresses authority directly from Leda Holdings is not permitted," they said.

"Any person found to be at the location without Leda Holdings' express authority may be committing an offence and may be issued on the spot fines for the offence of "enter enclosed land without lawful excuse" which carries an on the spot fine of $350."