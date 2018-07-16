WATCH: More than 15 crews battle bushfire south of Casino

More than 15 crews were called to battle a large bushfire between Casino and Whiporie.

MORE than 15 Rural Fire Service brigades were called into action yesterday to help battle a large fire south of Casino.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS brigade posted about the blaze on Facebook.

One of their members also created this video of the fire.

Fires Near Me has listed the fire as being between Casino and Whiporie, on Old Tenterfield Rd, Six Mile Swamp.

It has burnt more than 250 hectares of land and is currently categorised as "being controlled".