Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Moment man brutally bashed at gym

by Greg Stolz
6th Feb 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-bikie cops are hunting two men who used a 5kg weight to brutally bash another man at a popular Gold Coast gym.

The 20-year-old victim was working out at the World Gym at Upper Coomera on Monday night when he was attacked.

"Initial investigations indicate the male victim was in the open area of the gym, when two men approached him as he was looking at his mobile phone," police said.

"One of the men has then struck the victim to the head multiple times with a five kilogram weight.

"The victim fell to the ground, and was further assaulted before being assisted by staff and other members of the public. The two men then left the gym."

Police said the victim later underwent surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital, although his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police from Taskforce Maxima and the Organised Crime Gangs Group are involved in the investigation.

bikies crime editors picks taskforce maxima world gym

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

        premium_icon Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

        Crime A Ballina woman has appeared in court on the Gold Coast charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

        Lismore rugby club’s desperate battle to stay in top grade

        premium_icon Lismore rugby club’s desperate battle to stay in top grade

        Sport One of the “biggest and oldest” clubs is facing an uncertain future

        ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        premium_icon ‘You had no right’: Woman’s scathing message for sex creep

        Crime Nicholas Shane Byrnes guilty of sexually touching sleeping tourist.

        Mental health focus for women’s day lunch

        premium_icon Mental health focus for women’s day lunch

        News THE event aims to start a discussion on how to make workplaces safer, nurturing.