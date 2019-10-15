Menu
Explosive world record broken in Bowen Basin mine
News

WATCH: Huge mine blast sends 1.3 million cubic metres flying

Melanie Whiting
15th Oct 2019 6:40 PM
A BOWEN Basin mine has shattered the record books, conducting the world's largest blast using wireless technology.

BHP Mitsui Coal's Poitrel mine secured the title after its latest attempt on Sunday, which shifted 1.3 million cubic metres of rock and soil in a "strata blast".

The record-breaking blast was the third in a trial series to test Orica WebGen technology.

A common activity in the mining industry, blasting involves the controlled use of explosives and other methods to break rock for excavation.

Poitrel mine production manager Jayson Smeeton said the WebGen technology being trialled at the mine could significantly improve safety, as it featured wireless in-hole primers initiated by a firing command.

"Wireless blasting means we are able to really reduce our people's exposure to dust in the pit, and eliminates the potential for misfires because they do not need to physically tie each hole in to the blast pattern," Mr Smeeton said.

"Eliminating the need to tie in each hole also makes the process for loading explosives far more efficient, and less susceptible to wet weather delays, as the pit does not need to be shut down because of the potential risk of accidental ignition during thunderstorms."

Further production blasts are planned for the mine over the next 12 months.

