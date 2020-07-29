Menu
WATCH: Men smash widow’s home in ‘senseless’ attack

by TESS IKONOMOU, KEAGAN ELDER
29th Jul 2020 7:39 PM
Shocking footage has emerged of a young man who drunkenly smashed up the home and family heirlooms belonging to an elderly widow.

Brodie Liam Oats, 21, was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended for two years and was ordered to pay $5000 in compensation last week in the Townsville Magistrates Court for breaking into the Bruce Highway home of a 76-year-old woman in December last year.

Three Snapchat videos allegedly depicting Oats, appearing to have been filmed by himself and a co-offender, show him using his arm to swipe items off a table onto the floor, before placing his phone in his mouth and flinging a wooden chair into a window causing it to smash.

The videos show two males smiling and laughing as they tip over cupboards and throw household items into windows.

A woman living nearby to the victim's home spoke on the condition of anonymity and said the widow had been "heartbroken" over the vandalism to her house where she had reared her family.

She said the victim was too frightened to return to her home by herself after it had been broken into and damaged.

 

A screenshot of Brodie Liam Oats vandalising a home on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.
Brodie Liam Oats, 21, was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended for two years and was ordered to pay $5000 in compensation.
The court heard Oats purposely broke "priceless family heirlooms" and believed the home to be abandoned.

Two days after the incident the victim's daughter received three videos of Oats inside her mother's house destroying the property.

Oats pleaded guilty to one count of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence when he faced court.

The court heard Oats contacted family members of the woman and apologised to them as well as offering to pay for the damage to the house.

Oats' defence barrister Michael Hibble said his client had been "immature" and was remorseful for his actions, having dropped off an envelope containing $2000 to the Home Hill Police Station for the victim's family along with a letter of apology.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan described Oats' actions as "senseless".

Outside court, Oats said he was sorry for his conduct and had tried to make reparations to the family.

Originally published as WATCH: Men smash widow's home in 'senseless' attack

