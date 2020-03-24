WATCH: Massive pile of cannabis burnt on rural property

Cannabis up in smoke

A SEARCH conducted by detectives from Bundaberg CIB located 330 cannabis plants on a South Kolan property.

The search, which was carried out at 6.30am yesterday, revealed some plants as tall as four metres in height.

Additionally, police found 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

Drying racks and ammunition were also discovered.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said due to the sheer amount of drug plants, they were destroyed by fire on scene.

Other items were seized by police.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and will appear in court on April 26.