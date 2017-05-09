WATCH: Marine conservation activists vs shark net contractor

MARINE conservation activists have had a run in with a shark net contractor off the North Coast.

The incident was captured in a video posted by ABC North Coast.

The marine conservation group Sea Shepherd says there is no reason why its divers should not be allowed to inspect shark nets off the north coast.

Jonathan Clark from Sea Shepherd has lodged a complaint about the behaviour of a local shark-meshing contractor.

He told the ABC a boat came dangerously close to divers who were checking the nets near Lennox Head last week.

Mr Clark said while Sea Shepherd was opposed to the meshing program, its members do not interfere with the nets.

"We don't touch them," he said.

"I've been the skipper of our boat each and every time we've been down there, and part of my very clear instructions to my crew is they we do nothing illegal.

"There is no exclusion zone on those nets, my divers are instructed absolutely not to touch anything.

"We go down there with cameras to take all of those images, we don't advocate going down there any doing anything illegal.

"We're down there to monitor and just bring some transparency to what goes on there.

"DPI does release data, we're just there to make sure that somebody is watching and keeping on top of it.

"With that data that's gone out there, we're not 100 per cent sure that it's completely accurate."

A formal complaint had been lodged with RMS in relation to the matter, the Department of Primary Industries reported, but reminded people they should not swim or take any craft near the nets.

Interfering with or vandalising the nets carries a maximum penalty of $22,000.