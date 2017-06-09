WATCH: Look inside the ACO Virtual

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra are the brains behind ACO Virtual, which puts the audience in charge of an online orchestra by using an iPad to conduct and listen to individual members of the 17-piece string ensemble.

Manager Phillippa Martin encouraged music enthusiasts and even those who weren't fans of the genre to come and "experience an ACO concert without going to an ACO concert”.

"People could just experience the ACO instead of having to sit quietly and not talk and all of those sort of stigmas that come with going to a classical musical concert,” Ms Martin said.

"It was a way of really breaking down barriers.”