Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary’s up for Allan Langer Cup

Jason Gibbs
18th Aug 2020 3:41 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LEAGUE: Sitting in fourth place St Mary's need a win to keep their Allan Langer Cup semi-final dreams alive.

The Toowoomba college away to Wavell State High who currently equal top spot in the prestigious schoolboys rugby league competition.

St Mary's head into the game determined to improve on their last performance a 16-6 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

The match, as well as a host of Walters and Aaron Payne Cup fixtures, will be livestreamed by the The Chronicle exclusively for our digital subscribers.

Walters Cup and Langer Trophy

Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.

Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup

Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).

Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream editors picks rugby league st mary's st mary's college st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Guard of honour for much-loved former mayor

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Guard of honour for much-loved former mayor

        News THE primary school lowered their flags to half-mast with a small electronic message which read: "Charlie Cox. One of the Best."

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM
        FIRE UPDATE: Water bombers brought in to fight 164ha fire

        Premium Content FIRE UPDATE: Water bombers brought in to fight 164ha fire

        Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the fire

        Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

        Premium Content Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

        News Is the popular streaming service making a new TV series? A movie?

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        'Scary' challenge for city slickers turned farmers

        Premium Content 'Scary' challenge for city slickers turned farmers

        News Couple stopped commuting to Sydney, decided to run roadside stall