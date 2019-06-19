Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's take on Wavell in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. St Mary's College take on Wavell State High School today from 3.30pm. 

Hooker Shaun Packer is among the side vying for a win this afternoon in the college's final Langer Cup match. 

He earlier told The Chronicle the first few games of the top tier competition were very physical and fast for the side. 

"It took a while for the team to get used to, especially because we're young. We weren't used to that fast speed of the game," he said. 

Can't wait for this afternoon's game? Watch a replay below of St Mary's last Langer Cup game against Ipswich. 

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Missing teen's friend gives insight into his last movements

    premium_icon Missing teen's friend gives insight into his last movements

    News A BACKPACKER who was possibly one of the last people to see missing 18-year-old Theo Hayez in Byron Bay retraces their steps the night Theo was last seen.

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:53 PM
    Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    premium_icon Pubs at risk after giving free drinks to encourage gambling

    Crime Publicans face losing their licence if caught facilitating gambling

    Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    premium_icon Where council is considering traffic lights in Lismore

    Council News Council and RMS planning for Lismore's future traffic needs

    Residents' emotional debate over pool closure

    premium_icon Residents' emotional debate over pool closure

    Council News The state of the pool has become a catch-22