WATCH LIVE: St Mary's take on Wavell in Langer Cup
WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. St Mary's College take on Wavell State High School today from 3.30pm.
Hooker Shaun Packer is among the side vying for a win this afternoon in the college's final Langer Cup match.
He earlier told The Chronicle the first few games of the top tier competition were very physical and fast for the side.
"It took a while for the team to get used to, especially because we're young. We weren't used to that fast speed of the game," he said.
Can't wait for this afternoon's game? Watch a replay below of St Mary's last Langer Cup game against Ipswich.