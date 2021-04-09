WATCH LIVE: King of the Country Helensvale Hogs v Far North Coast

The age division champions of Queensland’s top regional rugby centres will play for the inaugural King of the Country crown in a three-day tournament livestreamed from the Gold Coast on the News Australia network from today.

The defending U12, U13 and U14 club rugby champions of the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Darling Downs competitions will face off against representative teams from New South Wales’ Far North Coast at Gold Coast Eagles Rugby Club in Southport from Friday April 9 to Sunday April 11.

Scouting report: 42 talents set to shine at King of the Country

The tournament begins with the U13 division, with Helensvale taking on Far North Coast at 10am, followed by Invitational Barbarians v USQ Saints.

Gold Coast Eagles will host King of the Country rugby tournament this weekend, live-streamed across the News Australia Network. Pic Mike Batterham

The U14s kick off at midday, with Surfers Paradise Dolphins and Far North Coast playing first before Maroochydore Swans and USQ Saints.

The flagship U15s division will see Far North Coast and Sunshine Coast Grammar School square off before hosts Gold Coast Eagles run out against Highfields Redbacks of the Darling Downs.

REGIONAL PREVIEWS

Gold Coast: How each Coast team will attack King of the Country

Darling Downs: Darling Downs teams ready for King of the Country tournament

Sunshine Coast: Which Swans, Grammar will be crowned kings in country match

Far North Coast: FNC ready for King of the Country

TOURNAMENT DRAW

DAY ONE, FRIDAY 9 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v Far North Coast

11am - U13: Invitational Barbarians v USQ Saints

12pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Grammar School

3pm - U15: Gold Coast Eagles v Highfields Redbacks

DAY TWO, SATURDAY 10 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

11am - U13: Far North Coast v Invitational Barbarians

12pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Gold Coast Eagles

3pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Highfields Redbacks

DAY THREE, SUNDAY 11 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

11am - U13: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

12.20pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

1.20pm - U14: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

2.20pm - U15: Far North Coast v Highfields Redbacks

3.20pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Gold Coast Eagles

