Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car fire in Dalby
News

WATCH: Landcruiser bursts into flames in Dalby yard

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Nov 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

A VEHICLE has burst into flames and been completely gutted on a property in Dalby this morning.

Emergency Services were called to the scene just before 11.30am, when reports came through that a Toyota Landcruiser parked at an address on Barry Place had caught alight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put out the flames swiftly, and managed to save a caravan that was parked behind the vehicle.

A tinnie attached to the top of Landcruiser suffered severe damage.

QFES had to secure the area due to the danger of gas bottles located near the flaming vehicle, and were able to avoid extra damage.

The house where the vehicle was parked received minor heat and burn marks on guttering located above the Landcruiser.

A QFES spokesperson said the incident is not believed to be suspicious,with no one in the vehicle at the time it caught alight.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

dalby dalby police editors picks emergency emergency services fire qas qfes

Top Stories

    Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    premium_icon Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    Offbeat A DILDO box hit this North Coast woman's car as she was driving along, and she says it was "the most hilarious thing ever". ***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

    • 7th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    News Work under way to identify what species of shark attacked surfer

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime Girards Hill street closed over alleged stabbing on Tuesaday

    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    Local Partners