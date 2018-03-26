Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kayaker plunges over flooded waterfall
Offbeat

WATCH: Kayaker plunges over 30m high flooded waterfall

Jasmine Minhas
by
23rd Mar 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

TALK about daredevil status ... and yes definitely do not try this kids.

Incredible footage shows a kayaker today descending over the top of Dangar Falls in Dorrigo.

The footage shows the nerve-racking moment kayaker Lachie Carracher paddled to the edge of the swollen river for the inevitable 30 metre drop.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.

The gutsy effort is said to mark 'the first ever kayak descent of Dangar Falls' according to one commentator on the Facebook page.

The face of Dangar Falls spans a height of around 30-metres.

Mr Carracher, who was named the Australian Geographic Society's Young Adventurer of the Year in 2012, had travelled up from Victoria to take on the waterfall.

Mr Carracher is an accomplished whitewater kayaker who has paddled several rivers around the world.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Dorrigo has this week recorded 182mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
editors picks kayaking thrill sport
Coffs Coast Advocate
BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the way to the crash at Wollongbar.

  • 26th Mar 2018 3:15 PM
Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Politics More responsibility in Parliament for our local MP

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Crime Man attacked at his workplace: Fundraiser

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

Family Fun What keeps bringing back the punters in droves?

Local Partners