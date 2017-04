Of the 420 rescues undertaken across the state, 407 were in this region and the majority of those were people who chose to stay despite being advised to evacuate.

Rescue crews were still heading into the Lismore CBD to assist people as flood waters circulated the buildings on Saturday.

SES Crews search for people in Lismore CBD: With massive flood waters inundating the CBD SES and Police emergency crews searched the CBD looking for anyone that needed assistance.

The CBD was one giant lake with an enormous amount of water down each road.