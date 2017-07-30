WATCH: Death defying stunts at the Lismore Aviation Expo

WEARING matching bomber jackets with hand-sewn US Army patches, Lucas and Nathan Kelly prepared well in advance for the Lismore Aviation Expo.

The annual show at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Saturday was a chance for father and son to see iconic war machines up close.

"This year's show is awesome; it's bigger and better organised than last year," Mr Kelly said.

Death-defying stunts by Paul Bennet Air Shows pulled in the crowds, with the Wolf Pitts Pro, Grumman TBF/TBM Avenger, T28 Trojan and L29 Albatross, on display.

Lucas, 8, and dad, Nathan Kelly, at the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo. Alina Rylko

Thrill seekers could take it one step further with a joy flight.

A spin on the L39 Albatross jet cost $1200, while a five minute flight on Rotowing's Robinson R44 - also used as the North Coast's shark spotting helicopter - was $50.

For $180, the Rotorwing's Bell UH-1H Huey gave participants the full action movie experience as it roared over Lismore with its doors pinned back.

Rotorwing Helicopter Pilot James Wiseman said all joy flights sold out.

"It has been a huge success, we've been booked out hours in advance and are more in demand than we expected," Mr Wiseman said.

Lismore Aviation Expo organisers stated on their Facebook page the show did conclude earlier than expected after a glider took "a hard landing", but the pilot was not injured.

