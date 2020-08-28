WATCH: Incredible capture of huge eastern brown snake

Jack Hogan took his impressive photo of a snake he captured and then released.

Jack Hogan took his impressive photo of a snake he captured and then released.

YOU know when a snake catcher says it's a big snake, then it's going to be freaking enormous.

That's how Jack Hogan from Snake Catcher Northern Rivers 24/7 described his first eastern brown snake of the season.

Mr Hogan said he was called to a property near Bentley earlier this week to capture an eastern brown that had made itself at home under a house.

"It was definitely a good size for around here," he said.

"They (the residents) had only seen the snake three times, but each time it was in the same place.

"You need to understand their movements and their habits, they are ritualistic.

"We booked in to come and look for the snake … I assumed he would be coming out to enjoy the morning sun.

"Luckily for me, when I opened the gate to under the house, this well fed eastern brown snake was right there behind it waiting to come out.

"It was good to get it ‒ the window to their young daughter's room was above that gate, and the flyscreen did have a hole in it.

"Brown snakes can get themselves through even small openings."

Mr Hogan said he normally tried to release snakes within a 5km radius of where he captured them.

"But we do take into account the location, main roads and other nearby properties," he said.

Jack Hogan from Snake Catcher Northern Rivers 24/7 with a huge eastern brown he caught near Bentley.

The recent capture came with a timely warning from the snake expert.

Mr Hogan said it was his first eastern brown call out for the season, and spring hasn't even started.

"Keep your grass mowed and make sure to have our number on hand," he said.

That vital number is 0411 039 373.

You can also find him on Facebook.

And he has a website.

You can email him, too: snakecatchernorthernrivers@gmail.com.

If we ever come across a brown snake that big, we'll be shouting his name from the rooftops as well, just to make sure he hears us.