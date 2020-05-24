WATCH: How Byron inspired artist’s new song

LIGHTHOUSE is the latest single by Northern Rivers singer songwriter Luke Vasella.

The song is the first single from his new album Kairos, and marks 25 years of the artists living in the area.

“I wrote Lighthouse about two years ago,” he said.

“I was thinking back to all the amazing moments I’ve had playing for weddings and functions around Byron over the years.”

Mr Vasella first visited Byron on a student excursion.

“It was an SCU student bus trip in 1995.

“I moved here in 1995 from Newcastle. I was running away from was doing a second year of an electrical engineering degree. I might have worked in the coalmines otherwise,” he said.

Kairos, his new album, celebrates memories and moments that are special, even sacred to the artist.

“My wife and I celebrate our 20-year wedding anniversary this year too, so I’ll have to make some plans for that,” he said.

“We met at SCU in Lismore.”

Mr Vasella said he really miss playing live gigs at the moment.

“I didn’t realise his much (I missed it) until I played an online gig for my friends at Live on Mar’, they have a Facebook page where they host live music with their followers,” he said. “I’ve got a lot more songs I’ve recorded that are almost finished; a short album of spiritual psalms, and the soundtrack to the multimedia production Confusing Them With Our Joy about the gas field-free movement”.

The single Lighthouse and the album Kairos are available now from lukevassella.bandcamp.com.