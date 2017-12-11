Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: How a fire can destroy Christmas

Claudia Jambor
by

TWO minutes is all it can take for a fire to take hold and destroy a home.

In a dramatic demonstration filmed by Fire & Rescue NSW, the video shows an electrical fire that sparked in a mock living room near the Christmas tree. Within a minute and a half, the living space was completely engulfed by flames and billowing with black smoke.

As Christmas trees start to go up and North Coast residents illuminate their houses with festive lighting, Lismore Fire & Rescue have urged the community to safeguard their homes from fire.

Fireys implore residents to avoid the use of Christmas lighting if the cords or plugs appear damaged and avoid overloading power boards or piggy back double adaptors by using only one item per power socket.

But its the kitchen where fireys are urging residents to be the most vigilant this festive season with nearly half of all house fires starting in that area of the home.

Lismore's station commander Darren West cautioned to not be complacent when it comes to cooking this Christmas.

"It is really important to keep looking at your cooking and never leave cooking unattended - even for a moment," he said.

"From all of us at Lismore Fire Station, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season."

Here are a few simple tips to follow to avoid a fire in your home:

  • Keep looking when cooking - never leave it unattended
  • Ensure that cooking appliances are turned off after use
  • Tea towels, oven mitts and other flammable items should be kept well away from stoves and cook tops
  • Turn your pot and pan handles inward (away from children's reach)
  • Install a fire extinguisher and fire blanket in the kitchen and familiarise yourself with how to use them
  • ReAlarm your home with a 10-year lithium battery-powered photoelectric smoke alarm
  • Service, clean and maintain your barbecue correctly
  • Check your fairy lights before use and if wiring, cords or plugs appear damaged, don't use
  • Only use decorative lights that have an Australian Standards label and follow manufacturer's instructions on setting up and operating
  • When setting up fairy lights and other electrical displays, use only one item per power socket and don't overload power boards or piggy back double adaptors
  • Never put flammable liquid or accelerants on to a barbecue
  • Don't cook under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • If a fire does occur, get out, stay out and call Triple Zero (000).

If you need advice or any further information, contact your nearest FRNSW station or visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  christmas 2017 fire lismore fire and rescue northern rivers fire

Lismore Northern Star
10 new bridges at Kyogle will finally get names

10 new bridges at Kyogle will finally get names

HAVE your say on the names being proposed for these new bridges.

'Urgent' motion to save 200-year-old fig tree

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down.

Final decision on the fate of the tree will now be made on Thursday

WARNING: Scammers are trying to ruin your Christmas

SCAM ALERT: Be aware of scammers over the festive season.

If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is

Should the Forestry Corporation pay council rates?

Trucks in a forestry plantation.

More than one-third of the Kyogle Council area is non-rateable

Local Partners