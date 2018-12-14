Menu
Kurt Capewell (left) pictured celebrating the 2015 Intrust Super Cup grand final win over the Townsville Blackhawks.
Watch him, Kevvie: Walker taps former Jet for big things

callum dick
by
14th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
CRONULLA media this week built the hype for a breakout Kurt Capewell season with their "Under the Surface" segment, as the former Ipswich Jet prepares for his fourth season at Shark Park.

The versatile second-rower is approaching 40 first grade games at Shark Park, and with the retirement of Luke Lewis and injury to Wade Graham, Capewell is being tapped for an expanded role in season 2019.

His former mentor at the Jets, Shane Walker welcomed the news of a more consistent role for one of the key members of the club's 2015 state championship success.

But Walker added regular club football should not be the only goal Capewell sets his eyes on.

"The biggest key for Kurt will be to just go out and play," Walker said.

"I understand he has a job to do - his coach gives him a certain role to play - but there's a lot more to Kurt's game the NRL public hasn't seen yet.

"It's a matter of trusting and backing himself, and if he has that spot cemented through those early couple of rounds and really hits form, I think Kevvie Walters will be having a good, hard look at him.

"He's got that quality."

That "quality" Walker hinted at is a potential Origin berth.

And whilst it would certainly be an eyebrow-raising whirlwind of events to see Capewell don a maroon jersey, Walker is adamant the 25-year-old has the temprement to perform on the biggest stage.

"He's got all the physical attributes; great aerobic capacity, great speed, strength and footwork," Walker said.

"Everything a modern day backrower needs, he has it in spades.

"If you go back to the semi final he played recently, and the other in his debut season, he was one of the best players on the pitch in those big games.

"I think Origin is not a level that is beyond him."

cronulla sharks intrust super cup ipswich jets kevin walters kurt capewell maroons nrl queensland cup shane walker soo state of origin
Ipswich Queensland Times

