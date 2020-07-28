Menu
NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD Final - Marsden v Kirwan
Sport

Watch here: Kirwan v Mackay High in Aaron Payne Cup

callum dick
MATTHEW ELKERTON,
28th Jul 2020 11:43 AM
THE greatest schoolboys rugby league competition in regional Queensland kicks off today as national champions Kirwan take on a plucky Mackay State High.

And you can watch every minute of the Aaron Payne Cup action on our livestream here.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

While the Kirwan High Bears took all before them in 2019, there is a large target on their backs this season and Mackay has it's own secret game plan to take them down.

The Aaron payne Cup action will continue tomorrow when St Patrick's College Mackay heads south to Rockhampton to tackle The Cathedral College and St Brendan's College, Yeppoon take on Ignatius Park College in Mackay.

 

ROUND 1 DRAW

Tuesday, July 28

Kirwan SHS v Mackay SHS - 12.05pm (CC) and 1.15pm (AP)

Wednesday, July 29

The Cathedral College v St Pat's Mackay - 3.30pm (AP)

St Brendan's College v Ignatius Park College -11.45am (AP)



