LIVE: Grinspoon at Triple J studios for Like a Version.
Music

Watch Grinspoon rocking Like a Version

Javier Encalada
by
4th May 2018 11:10 AM

ICONIC rock band Grinspoon shook Like a Version on triple j this morning with a cover of a Chvrches song and a tune from their sophomore album.

It has been almost ten years since the band has been invited to enter the Triple J studios for an original and a cover both performed live.

The band, formed in Lismore in 1995, was fronted by Phil Jamieson on vocals and guitar, with Bangalow's Pat Davern on guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar and Kristian Hopes on drums.

This was the third time Grinspoon played at Like a Version.

In 2005, Grinspoon's first Like A Version, the band covered The Verve's The Drugs Don't Work. Their second live cover was When You Were Mine by Prince, in 2009.

But this was going to be the first time the whole band attended the radio studio.

The musicians reminisced about recording LickerBottleCozy (the band's 1996 EP) in the same studio more than 20 years ago.

"It was a lot smaller back then," joked frontman Phil Jamieson.

Grinspoon played Ready 1 as their original, the second song from their second album Easy (1999).

Then they covered Scottish indie pop trio Chvrches' song Get Out, giving it a very fitting rock sound.

Phil Jamieson also answered a comment texted by an SCU Music Diploma student saying teachers keep telling students that if their work hard they can be like Grinspoon.

"I dropped out after six weeks, I was only 17, but Joe finished it," he said.

The band, is currently playing Groovin the Moo around the country, re-released their debut record Guide to Better Living (1997) last year.

