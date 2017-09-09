WATCH: Fly-through of the new $14 million Casino saleyards

THE $14 million upgrade to the Casino saleyards will mark a new era for livestock sales.
Richmond Valley Council says it will create a nationally-significant saleyard complex which will be modern, comfortable, efficient and safe.
Efficiencies created through the upgrade will give livestock agents an opportunity to present cattle to a very high standard, and will ensure better animal welfare and management and better safety for both people and animals.
Have a look at what the complex will look like at the completion of stage two:
Some key points include:
- 10,200sqm floor area
- Two semi automatic four-way drafts and eight new drafting pens
- 12 new dual purpose mustering or selling pens
- 50 new selling pens
- Rail, gate and trough upgrade
- 150mm of soft flooring throughout selling and mustering pens
- New LED lighting and IT fitout
- Dust suppression sprays
- Stormwater roof collection
- Security fencing
- CCTV coverage across the site.