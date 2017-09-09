WATCH: Fly-through of the new $14 million Casino saleyards

THE $14 million upgrade to the Casino saleyards will mark a new era for livestock sales.

Richmond Valley Council says it will create a nationally-significant saleyard complex which will be modern, comfortable, efficient and safe.

Efficiencies created through the upgrade will give livestock agents an opportunity to present cattle to a very high standard, and will ensure better animal welfare and management and better safety for both people and animals.

Have a look at what the complex will look like at the completion of stage two:

Some key points include: