21°
News

WATCH: Fly-through of the new $14 million Casino saleyards

A concept vision of the new $14 million Casino saleyards complex.
A concept vision of the new $14 million Casino saleyards complex. Rebecca Lollback

THE $14 million upgrade to the Casino saleyards will mark a new era for livestock sales.

Richmond Valley Council says it will create a nationally-significant saleyard complex which will be modern, comfortable, efficient and safe.

Efficiencies created through the upgrade will give livestock agents an opportunity to present cattle to a very high standard, and will ensure better animal welfare and management and better safety for both people and animals.

Have a look at what the complex will look like at the completion of stage two:

Some key points include:

  • 10,200sqm floor area
  • Two semi automatic four-way drafts and eight new drafting pens
  • 12 new dual purpose mustering or selling pens
  • 50 new selling pens
  • Rail, gate and trough upgrade
  • 150mm of soft flooring throughout selling and mustering pens
  • New LED lighting and IT fitout
  • Dust suppression sprays
  • Stormwater roof collection
  • Security fencing
  • CCTV coverage across the site.

Topics:  casino saleyards richmond valley council

Who will be the man to replace Thomas George?

Who will be the man to replace Thomas George?

ASPIRING Nationals candidates hoping to run for the seat of Lismore at the next state election will be finalised in a week.

Coraki health service officially opened

News

The Coraki community has been fighting for its own health services

VIDEO: New helibase takes off at Lismore Airport

EXCITING TIMES: Minister for Health Brad Hazard cuts the ribbon at the opening of the new helibase.

Community flocks to witness new era for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

NRRRL grand final security

The Ballina Seagulls celebrate their NRRRL win with supporters at Kingsford Smith Park. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Heightened security at bag checks at NRRRL grand final.

Local Partners