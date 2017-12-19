Menu
WATCH: Fire engulfs car in Lismore street

Firefighters working to extinguish a car fire at Hewett St, Lismore at about 5am on Tuesday, December 19. Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore

A CAR was set a light close to homes in a Lismore street this morning with firefighters battling the blaze for about an hour.

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore rushed to Hewett St, Lismore just after 5am to find the car consumed in flames with smoke billowing from the roof.

Fireys fought the blaze for about an hour before fully extinguishing the blaze just before 6am.

Lead firefighter, Adam Cormick said the fire was originally reported as a bush fire.

He said a Hewett St resident called in the blaze after their dog alerted its owner to the nearby fire.

No one was injured during the incident and police have been notified.

Lismore Northern Star
