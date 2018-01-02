WATCH: Excavator's battle with fallen 70 tonne fig tree

A MASSIVE fig tree struck down in yesterday's supercell storm is still being cleaned up by Ballina Shire Council staff.

The small leaf fig was dramatically torn out of the ground during a furious gale late yesterday afternoon and fell across Uralba Rd at Lynwood, blocking the road in both directions.

According to nearby resident Deborah Skennar, who lives with her family on the property where the fig fell from, the wind came "out of nowhere".

Ms Skennar said she watched the initial front come through and thought the storm had passed.

But after a a few minutes of silence, the storm front did a "180".

"Like a click of the finger, it was back," she said.

"The wind just spun around, we got a massive gust and (the tree) was gone," she said.

"It didn't even make a noise, it just cracked once."

ROADBLOCK: Ballina Shire Council staff work to remove a fig tree across Uralba Rd at Lynwood, which was felled in Monday's nights severe storm. Hamish Broome

Ballina Shire Council brought a backhoe to the scene about 9pm last night but had to abandon the operation because the tree was too big.

Early this morning they were back - with a crew of 10 men, an arborist, two trucks, multiple chainsaws, and a 20 tonne excavator.

The clean up job was expected to finish around 2pm.

Ms Skennar said it wasn't the first time her property had been affected by falling trees.

She said a few years ago a pine tree fell into the middle of the home. Miraculously the residents at the time were uninjured.

The same tree which fell last night had also been struck by lightning once in the past and firefighters had to be called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.