A pod of dolphins captured by Mark Flaherty of MJ Visual Media on behalf of the NSW DPI shark surveillance trials.

SHARK sightings aren't always as negative as first thought, especially when you see this footage.

As part of the recent shark surveillance trials with a drone through the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Mark Flaherty of MJ Visual Media has put together an amazing 'smorgasbord' of beautiful scenery.

Not only did the drone capture different types of sharks, but also stingrays and playful dolphins.

Sit back and enjoy some of the beauty that we don't often get to see in Northern Rivers waters.