Car fire East Lismore
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic video of late night car fire at East Lismore

24th Aug 2018 6:50 AM

A CAR was destroyed during a late night blaze on College St, East Lismore, last night.

Lismore Fire & Rescue crews were called to the fire about 10pm.

Lismore Fire Station's leading firefighter, Adam Cormick, said no-one was injured, but the car was "severely damaged".

"Crews were on scene within seven minutes of the 000 call to find the car well alight," he said.

"Police from Richmond Police District also attended and assisted to close the road and keep people clear of the scene.

"That was the second car fire in last 24 hours - the previous shift had one just before 6am (Thursday) on Brunswick St, Lismore."

Firefighters from the Lismore Fire & Rescue crew were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore.

Earlier in the day, crews were called to a small fire in an itinerant campsite on the riverbank in North Lismore behind the old Winsome Hotel.

Mr Cormick said no-one was injured but the campsite was badly damaged.

Lismore Northern Star

    Fake legal letter lands angry ex-lover in court

    Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

    'It's embarrassing': decades on, no solution on project

