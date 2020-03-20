WATCH: Dramatic rescue shows why Ballina bar is so dangerous

PASSENGERS on a runabout are lucky to be alive after their boat almost capsized on the dangerous Ballina bar.

A dramatic video posted on the Ballina Jet Boat Rescue's Facebook page shows just how rough conditions were on Tuesday afternoon.

"With a cyclone off the coast, three men on a runabout experienced why the Ballina bar is one of the most dangerous on the East Coast of Australia," the rescue crew posted.

"The runabout had attempted to come in through the bar earlier resulting in a female being injured when the boat almost capsized.

"After the female was rescued from the boat, three males were stranded outside the bar in conditions too rough for them to attempt coming back in.

"The Ballina jet boat negotiated the dangerous conditions to rescue the three men and return them safely back to land.

"The rescued were extremely grateful for the professionalism and bravery exhibited by the crew."