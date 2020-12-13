Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

'Are you breathing brother?': Police rescue man from Mackay house fire
News

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows heroic officers’ fire rescue

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mackay police have released footage of the heroic rescue of a man found unconscious in a South Mackay unit that caught alight at the weekend.

One of the officer’s bodyworn cameras recorded the moment they smashed a window to get inside and pull the man to safety at the incident Saturday night.

The officer can be heard calling “where are you brother?” before a window was smashed.

Giving word back to police communications, the officer initially said there was too much smoke before the break-through moment.

“We’ve gained entry to the dwelling by the front door,” he can be heard saying.

“We are unable to enter due to smoke.

“My partner has just gained entry through the back.”

WITNESS ACCOUNT: 60yo man critical after heroic police rescue from inferno

The officers climbed through what appeared to be a window before the footage switches to him being treated at the front of the unit.

“Just breathe brother,” the officer can be heard saying.

The 60-year-old man pulled from the unit suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene for serious burns.

Queensland Police Service has released body worn camera vision of a Mackay house fire where three officers rescued a 60-year-old man on Saturday, December 12.
Queensland Police Service has released body worn camera vision of a Mackay house fire where three officers rescued a 60-year-old man on Saturday, December 12.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition.

The footage showed the man wrapped in a blanket being loaded into an ambulance.

Three officers were injured during the dramatic rescue at the MacDonald St complex just after 10.30pm Saturday.

Scott Barratt and his son Stephen Barratt were first on the scene at a MacDonald St unit fire where a 60-year-old man was significantly burned and three Mackay police officers were injured trying to rescue him. Picture: Heidi Petith
Scott Barratt and his son Stephen Barratt were first on the scene at a MacDonald St unit fire where a 60-year-old man was significantly burned and three Mackay police officers were injured trying to rescue him. Picture: Heidi Petith

The unit was “fully involved” when emergency services arrived on scene.

“Police forced entry to the building through a window after hearing the 60-year-old man inside,” a Queensland Police Service statement said.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

mackay house fire mackay police south mackay structure fire unit fire
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        Weather THERE has been "significant" rain across the Northern Rivers and flooding is likely in Lismore from midday, authorities have warned.

        Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

        Premium Content Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

        News ONE lane is currently closed as a result of the incident as severe weather lashes...

        UPDATE: Lismore prepares for minor flooding

        Premium Content UPDATE: Lismore prepares for minor flooding

        News The Wilsons River continues to rise as heavy rain falls in Lismore

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        News Several schools have been impacted by flooding on local roads