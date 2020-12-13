WATCH: Dramatic footage shows heroic officers’ fire rescue

'Are you breathing brother?': Police rescue man from Mackay house fire

'Are you breathing brother?': Police rescue man from Mackay house fire

Mackay police have released footage of the heroic rescue of a man found unconscious in a South Mackay unit that caught alight at the weekend.

One of the officer’s bodyworn cameras recorded the moment they smashed a window to get inside and pull the man to safety at the incident Saturday night.

The officer can be heard calling “where are you brother?” before a window was smashed.

Giving word back to police communications, the officer initially said there was too much smoke before the break-through moment.

“We’ve gained entry to the dwelling by the front door,” he can be heard saying.

“We are unable to enter due to smoke.

“My partner has just gained entry through the back.”

WITNESS ACCOUNT: 60yo man critical after heroic police rescue from inferno

Neighbours step up to help 60yo man in South Mackay unit fire : Scott Barratt his son Stephen Barratt said they rushed to help the man who they could hear screaming for help.

The officers climbed through what appeared to be a window before the footage switches to him being treated at the front of the unit.

“Just breathe brother,” the officer can be heard saying.

The 60-year-old man pulled from the unit suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene for serious burns.

Queensland Police Service has released body worn camera vision of a Mackay house fire where three officers rescued a 60-year-old man on Saturday, December 12.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition.

The footage showed the man wrapped in a blanket being loaded into an ambulance.

Three officers were injured during the dramatic rescue at the MacDonald St complex just after 10.30pm Saturday.

Scott Barratt and his son Stephen Barratt were first on the scene at a MacDonald St unit fire where a 60-year-old man was significantly burned and three Mackay police officers were injured trying to rescue him. Picture: Heidi Petith

The unit was “fully involved” when emergency services arrived on scene.

“Police forced entry to the building through a window after hearing the 60-year-old man inside,” a Queensland Police Service statement said.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.