WATCH: Terrifying video of boat caught in microburst storm

Boat in storm: Dramatic footage of a boat caught in the microburst storm at Iluka.

A WOMAN who was trapped on her boat during an intense microburst storm has shared a scary video of her experience.

Lou Marambio lives on her 34-foot boat and has been staying in the Iluka area since May last year.

With her partner and their toy poodle Molly, she was on the boat in the Clarence River near the Browns Rock caravan park when the severe storm smashed the area on Tuesday.

The video - which shows rain belting down, lighting and gale-force winds - is going viral after it was shared on the Higgins Storm Chasing Facebook page yesterday. It has been viewed almost 2000 times.

"This is a really, really bad storm ... it's like a hurricane," the man in the video says, before yelling "don't touch anything metal".

The last 30 seconds of the video are the most dramatic, as the doors slam shut and boat starts tipping over.

Ms Marambio admitted it was a "very scary" situation.

"It was definitely one of the worst storms I've ever been through, I was more scared than I've ever been," she said.

"We were stuck in the Iluka Bay during the previous storm and boats were crashing into each other because all of our anchors came up.

"So the next day when we realised another storm was coming, we decided to go further up the river to find shelter."

But the move made no difference.

When the microburst storm struck, the experienced boaties could only bunker down and hope for the best.

"It was unbelievable how quickly the storm hit," Ms Marambio said.

"We ended up on our side, the whole boat tipped.

"That's when I got scared, because the doors closed and we couldn't open them.

"I was looking around wondering how we were going to get out."

Their boat got stuck on a sandbar and could not be moved for five hours until the next high tide.

Ms Marambio said they felt "very, very fortunate" their boat was not damaged in the storm.

"After all that, with the boat on a 45-degree angle, I still cooked us a vindaloo curry, and it was bloody delicious," she said.