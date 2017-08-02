WATCH: Diverse calibre of 200 guns surrendered to police

Sergeant Mathew Johnson with some of the guns collected so far as part of the firearm amnesty across the Richmond Local Area Command.

A DIVERSE calibre of about 200 guns and hundreds of kilos of ammunition has been handed in across the Richmond Local Area Command triggered by the statewide firearm amnesty, which began last month.

Sergeant Mathew Johnson has been part of the coordinated effort between firearms dealers and police in obtaining the unregistered weapons.

At Lismore police station, Sgt Johnson said about 100 firearms from about 50 people have been surrendered in the past month.



Among the haul collected so far was what Sgt Johnson as a "traditional cowboys and Indians gun".

The historic weapon, a Winchester lever action commemorating the Battle of Little Bighorn in America in 1876, took Sgt Johnson by surprise when it was handed in to police.

He said the majority of weapons handed into police were from unwanted guns from deceased estates.

The spread of firearms obtained during this amnesty parallel previous occasions with a decreasing prevalence of automatic guns.

"While they are high powered weapons, there's not the repeater style weapon, not the automatic firearms where the main focus was in the past," Sgt Johnson said.

He said the turn away from automatic weapons in recent amnesty was a positive reflection on the community.

Those guns handed into the station would be transported to Sydney to be destroyed by the weapons disposal unit.

During the amnesty period, gun enthusiasts who want to retain their unregistered weapons and related articles would be able to surrender, register or supply those items to a participating firearms dealer without fear of prosecution.

The amnesty period ends on September 30.