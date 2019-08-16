WATCH: Desperate efforts to contain Rappville bushfire

SEVEN bushfires are still burning across the Richmond Valley and Kyogle local government areas, as authorities work to bring them under control before warm and windy weather hits over the next few days.

The Rural Fire Service says the most significant fire is the Clearfield Road blaze at Rappville.

It has burnt more than 8220 hectares so far.

"Firefighters have established containment lines on all sides of the fire. However, there continues to be active fire within the containment lines," the RFS explained on its website.

"Firefighters will continue to work with heavy machinery and back burning operations to strengthen containment lines may be undertaken if required.

"Residents will see increased smoke in the area while crews are securing these areas.

"Firefighters will continue work to contain the fires before the return of warm and windy conditions over the weekend.

"Smoke from these fires is likely to affect broad areas across the north east of NSW."

Residents near the fire have been told to should the situation and know what they will do if fire threatens.

The Summerland Way is open between Casino and Grafton, but there maybe delays due to firefighting operations.

The train line between Sydney and Brisbane is open.

For more information visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or phone the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.