TERRIFYING: Trio filmed swerving into oncoming traffic

POLICE have released dashcam footage of a stolen car swerving into oncoming traffic that eventually resulted in the arrests of three Toowoomba people.

In the footage, the grey Volkswagen hatchback is seen driving along a rural road near Oakey and moving into oncoming traffic to try to cause a collision.

This happens over several occasions in the video, as the car even evades a police car that has blocked its path.

Police will allege in court on Monday that the car was stolen from a Harristown street on August 9, before being spotted on several occasions yesterday around Oakey, Bowenville and Biddeston.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device about 3.25pm on Oakey Crosshill Rd to stop the car.

Two Newtown men and a Glenvale woman have been charged with a litany of offences, including stealing, burglary, obstructing police, wilful damage, unlicensed driving, dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle.

They will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.