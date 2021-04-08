Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police play firefighters to save house
News

Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

by Maddy Morwood
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police officers are being hailed as heroes after jumping to the aid of an unsuspecting mother and child at a house fire in far north Queensland.

The officers were conducting proactive enforcement in East Innisfail on Saturday afternoon when they noticed heavy smoke from a Phyllis Street address.

Incredible footage shared by Queensland Police show the two police men approaching a large shed heavily engulfed in flames sitting in proximity behind a house.

The video shows the two officers yelling out to alert anyone inside the house, which was dangerously close to also catching alight.

Senior Constable Ogilvie and Constable Rohder rescued a mother and a child who were inside their home and unaware of the danger unfolding outside.

They used a garden hose to douse the fire while they waited for emergency services.

Queensland police said the pair possibly saved not only both houses, but also two lives.

"They have the potential to be poached into a new career after their quick action," a spokesman said.

Originally published as Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

More Stories

editors picks fire heroism police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        Premium Content $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        News A Northern Rivers couple has offered a huge reward for the return of their puppy Banksy.

        WARNING: Minor flooding on Northern Rivers

        WARNING: Minor flooding on Northern Rivers

        News Areas of the Northern Rivers are still experiencing flooding.

        Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Premium Content Man jailed for assaulting partner, punching puppy

        Crime A South Grafton man has faced court over ‘serious offences of violence’ involving...

        Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        Premium Content Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        News The Northern Rivers community is being asked to celebrate the exciting arrivals...