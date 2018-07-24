WATCH: Convicted fraudster's walk of shame

APPEAL: Melissa Quinn, of Casino, is appealing a two year jail sentence imposed over her series of fake cancer claims.

FORMER state cricketer Melissa Irene Quinn is preparing to argue a troubled childhood may have led to her compulsive fraud which conned more than $47,000 from the Casino community.

Ms Quinn, 35, faced Lismore District Court supported by her husband this morning in a bid to appeal a two year jail sentence imposed in June over her series of fake cancer claims spanning almost two years.

The court heard Quinn's defence counsel was arranging a psychiatrist report which could find a "causative link between some matters in (Quinn's) childhood and her recent offending", according to Crown prosecutor Alanna Coxon.

Ms Coxon said a five week adjournment would give the defence time to have Quinn assessed and have the report served on the prosecution.

Quinn, 35, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, plus one count of making false document to obtain financial advantage, and one count of using false document to obtain financial advantage.

The fraud began in November 2014 and was not exposed until June 2016, when a fake doctor's certificate rang alarm bells with one of her Cricket NSW colleagues.

During that time Ms Quinn claimed she had cancer in her leg and brain, and ovaries, would likely die within two years, and the only hope of saving her life was specialist "proton therapy" in the US.

Two major fundraisers were held on her behalf and included auctions of signed player shirts and bats from star Australian cricketers, as well as a Gofundme page.

In June Magistrate David Heilpern sentenced her to two years' jail for the ongoing fraud, with a non-parole period of nine months, saying Quinn's dishonesty was "simply mind-boggling".

Quinn remains on bail.

The matter returns to Lismore District Court on August 28.