IN HARMONY: The emergency entry design of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.
Health

WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

Rick Koenig
by
30th Jan 2019 10:15 AM

A CONCEPT design of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital has been revealed by NSW Health, with a video of the impression released this morning.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the design represented a significant milestone in the planning for the hospital, which he said "remains on time and on budget".

"The design team has come up with a vision for the site, which fits in beautifully with the landscape and the environment and preserves the wetlands for future generations," Mr Provest said.

"It's a design the Tweed can be proud of, and it just goes to show what can be achieved on a blank canvas and without the restrictions of existing buildings."

 

Mr Provest said the people of the Tweed "deserved a world-class hospital" that had a sophisticated design using natural light to make it more attractive for staff, patients and visitors.

"Improved light has also been shown to produce better clinical outcomes for patients," Mr Provest said.

"We have listened to the feedback of clinicians, staff and the community in designing this hospital. What we have heard very clearly is that there is a pressing need for this new hospital.

"The current Tweed Hospital is operating at capacity, and there is no room to support any future development on the current site."

 

A hospital concept video revealed a building that pays particular attention to landscaping around the site and a "salutogenic" design, which encourages natural open spaces and healing.

Mr Provest said the design was in harmony with the existing environment and would create areas for patients, staff and families to enjoy.

He said natural building materials to complement the surrounding area would also be considered as part of the next stage.

The internal layout of each service within the new hospital will be the focus of the next stage in the planning process.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the State Government was investing $582 million in the Tweed, while more than $280 million was being spent on improving health facilities at Lismore, Bonalbo and Pottsville.

The concept design comes as preliminary works on the hospital site ramp up ahead of development approval, with debate over the controversial site selection of the new hospital heating up ahead of the March 23 election, with State Labor promising to move the site off State Significant Farmland if it is voted into power.

geoff provest tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

