Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Incredible images show inland sea in Queensland’s Outback, as the state’s southwest continues to endure major flooding, stranding entire herds of cattle.
Incredible images show inland sea in Queensland’s Outback, as the state’s southwest continues to endure major flooding, stranding entire herds of cattle.
Weather

Watch: Cattle marooned in Outback ocean

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE footage has emerged of an inland sea in Queensland's Outback, as the state's southwest continues to endure major flooding.

As intense winds and rainfall continues to fall across the Queensland coast, there are some farmers more inland still feeling the aftermath of the past weeks of prolonged downfall.

In the area around the town of Thargomindah, what used to be hectares of dry grazing land is now awash, leaving entire herds of cattle stranded.

Incredible images from the Cloncurry Mustering Company show large parts of the normally arid region underwater in an endless inland sea of brown water.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

 

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

Helicopters are the only way farmers can get out to see their waterlogged stock.

In one photo, the water can be seen almost engulfing an entire hard, sitting just below their heads as they struggle to find higher ground.

Other southwest towns such as St George are still recovering after last month's floods saw the Balonne River reach a peak of 12.2m, cutting the town off completely for days.

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company

 

Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
Cattle stuck in floods near Thargomindah in southwest Queensland. Picture: Cloncurry Mustering Company
flooding livestock

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TERRIFYING: Pair held at gunpoint in dramatic break-in

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Pair held at gunpoint in dramatic break-in

        News POLICE are hunting for a man who pointed a gun at two people in Brunswick Heads.

        Fever clinics set up at two Northern NSW hospitals

        premium_icon Fever clinics set up at two Northern NSW hospitals

        News But you can’t just walk in and expect to get tested

        Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        premium_icon Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        News An 18-year-old man allegedly pointed replica pistol at attendant

        There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        premium_icon There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        News Festival sold out within an hour, but not all is lost