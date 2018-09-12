Investigation launched into near-miss on Cunningham Hwy

>>RELATED: Truck driver credited with saving lives in near-miss

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has launched an investigation into an incident that saw a B-Double narrowly avoid smashing into a line-up of cars on September 7.

The truck driver's actions have been praised by the motorist who captured the incident on camera, saying it was "a miracle" that no one was killed.

A TMR spokeswoman said the department was aware of the incident on the Cunningham Highway, which occurred close to a roadwork site on Friday, September 7.

"Road safety is our number one priority. An investigation is underway," the spokeswoman said.

In footage recorded by Ron Bolton and posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page, the 64-tonne B-Double can be seen coming around a blind corner, only to be confronted by a queue of traffic stopped at roadworks that Mr Bolton later estimated to be about a kilometre long.

The truck then swerved into the centre overtaking lane, avoiding the banked-up cars and narrowly missing several head-on collisions with oncoming traffic.

"I thought he did an amazing job. There was a bit of luck in that," Mr Bolton said yesterday.

"He could have just ploughed into the back of everybody but he took a chance, I guess, going down the centre. When you see where he stopped from where the back of the traffic was, that's maybe 20, 25 cars. He was 64 tonnes - it was a big truck.

"And even at the speed it went by, it wasn't going very fast, but he just had so much momentum. I thought he needed a medal."

Mr Bolton said there was no indication of banked-up traffic before the corner - only an 80km/h roadworks sign.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were looking into the matter.