WATCH: Carnage narrowly avoided on the Cunningham Highway

A MOTORIST has captured the heart-stopping moment a truck narrowly avoided crashing into a number of vehicles queued at a roadwork on the Cunningham Highway.

The Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page posted a video by motorist Ron Bolton on Saturday morning of a near-miss on the Cunningham Highway on September 7.

In the video, Mr Bolton, along with a number of other motorists, are queued at a section of roadworks, eastbound on the Cunningham Highway.

Suddenly, a truck rounded the bend and was confronted by the queue of traffic, hitting the brakes and swerving into the centre overtaking lane.

Motorists heading west took evasive action, narrowly avoiding a head-on with the truck as it tried to halt its momentum, tyres smoking.

The post has so far received 2600 reactions, 1100 comments and 1300 shares.