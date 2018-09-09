Menu
WATCH: Carnage narrowly avoided on the Cunningham Highway

9th Sep 2018 10:52 AM
A MOTORIST has captured the heart-stopping moment a truck narrowly avoided crashing into a number of vehicles queued at a roadwork on the Cunningham Highway. 

The Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page posted a video by motorist Ron Bolton on Saturday morning of a near-miss on the Cunningham Highway on September 7. 

In the video, Mr Bolton, along with a number of other motorists, are queued at a section of roadworks, eastbound on the Cunningham Highway. 

Suddenly, a truck rounded the bend and was confronted by the queue of traffic, hitting the brakes and swerving into the centre overtaking lane.

Motorists heading west took evasive action, narrowly avoiding a head-on with the truck as it tried to halt its momentum, tyres smoking. 

The post has so far received 2600 reactions, 1100 comments and 1300 shares. 

accident big rigs cunningham highway highway motorists roads toowoomba business toowoomba list truck drivers trucks
Toowoomba Chronicle

