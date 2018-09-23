Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

23rd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

A FRIGHTENING crash on the Pacific Highway has been captured on video as onlookers were criticising the introduction of the new mandatory 40kmh speed limit around emergency vehicles.

Originally shared by Tuncurry resident Michelle Seeto last week, the video has attracted over 1500 comments and 4300 shares.

In it, a man and a woman can be heard discussing the new road rule while parked on the side of the Pacific Highway filming cars braking suddenly due to a police car parked out of view of the camera.

"How can they slow down to 40 when there's just one cop car," the man asks.

"I wouldn't be."

The woman says: "They have to, otherwise you're going to get pulled up."

Then, as if to illustrate the talking point, an SUV careens into vision with its brakes screeching and rear ends a hatchback.

The new rule, introduced on September 1 for a 12-month trial period, requires motorists to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue or red flashing lights.

The rule also requires motorists to give way to any person on foot in the immediate area of the emergency vehicle, and motorists should not increase their speed until they are a safe distance past the vehicle.

Drivers who do not comply with the rule will face a $448 fine and three demerit points.

The video sparked a flood of comments, many people who criticised the rule rather than the driver.

One comment dubbed it "nothing but a dangerous revenue raising scam", while another called it "one of the dumbest and most life endangering laws".

"To slow from 110km to 40km without any warning is dangerous," was another comment.

But others blamed the driver.

"Inattentive driver, driving too fast and too close to the vehicle in front," Clare Moore wrote.

Lenard Conroy said the driver "everyone else slowed down to 40 kh no problems so why didn't this guy slow down... this new law didn't make this accident happen it was the arrogance of that driver that made it happen."

car crash new emergency vehicle road rule pacific highway road rules
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    premium_icon Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    Politics "YOU never take anything granted in life, certainly not political life."

    • 23rd Sep 2018 12:55 PM
    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Crime Police allege a Queensland woman pulled the ranger's hair

    GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    premium_icon GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    News Were you spotted at the Nimbin Show?

    • 23rd Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    Men allegedly buy smokes and booze with break-in proceeds

    Men allegedly buy smokes and booze with break-in proceeds

    Crime The duo have been remanded in custody to face court on Monday

    Local Partners