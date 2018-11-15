Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point.
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point. Rick Koenig
News

WATCH: Car bursts into flames at Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
15th Nov 2018 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM

A FURIOUS fire has engulfed a car which overheated while driving on the Pacific Motorway through Banora Point.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Pryce Conlan said firies received the call at about 1.45pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later to find an old Holden Commodore up in flames.

 

He said the two passengers of the vehicle were safe and well while traffic was blocked northbound on the highway for approximately 15 minutes while the fire was extinguished, which took around 10 minutes.

NSW police and Ambulance also attended.

Mr Conlan said the motorway had since been reopened and the burnt-out car towed from the scene.

banora point editors picks fire fire and rescue nsw tweed fire and rescue
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The real reason why Black Sombrero closed its doors

    premium_icon The real reason why Black Sombrero closed its doors

    News AFTER more than a year of speculation, it's now clear this restaurant will never reopen.

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Luxury North Coast retreat named global hotel of the year

    premium_icon Luxury North Coast retreat named global hotel of the year

    Business The venue claimed the accolade in Bali over the weekend

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    WATCH: Surf rage accused to face hearing

    premium_icon WATCH: Surf rage accused to face hearing

    Crime Mark Andrew Thomson fronted Ballina Local Court on Thursday

    6 brown snakes spotted in Casino CBD

    6 brown snakes spotted in Casino CBD

    News Largest was 180cm long and has prompted a clear warning from police

    Local Partners