Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Polair vision of stolen Toowoomba vehicle
Crime

WATCH: Boy charged after car crashes, closes Toowoomba Range

20th Dec 2018 5:50 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager after he allegedly crashed a stolen car on the Toowoomba Range.

It will be alleged the vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson sedan was stolen during the break-in of a Rockville home on the evening of December 18.

A second vehicle, a blue Toyota Kluger, was also stolen.

At 5.30pm Wednesday, the stolen Hyudai was spotted by police in the Ipswich area.

Polair tracked the vehicle relaying its movements to police on the ground.

At 5.40pm stingers were deployed on the Warrego Highway near Blacksoil.

Polair tracked the vehicle as it travelled towards Toowoomba with a further successful stinger deployment on the Warrego Highway, Redwood.

At around 6.10pm the vehicle, driving on its rims, was travelling up the Toowoomba Range when it collided with a truck.

The truck sustained a ruptured fuel tank spilling approximately 300 litres of diesel fuel. The sedan sustained significant damage.

The driver and sole occupant of the alleged stolen sedan, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, burglary and committing an indictable offence, entering with intent and receiving tainted property.

The Range was closed for around two hours to enable clean up of the diesel fuel.

The stolen blue Toyota Kluger was located in a damaged condition in Mabel Street, Harlaxton, at the intersection with Prince Street, around 4.30pm yesterday.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Anyone who saw the vehicles or has any information that can assist police with this investigation is asked to contact police.

editors picks toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    Local Partners