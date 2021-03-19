Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Boy casually pops a wheelie over flooding bridge
News

WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was taken by local resident Tara Lynch as Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen was closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

Lavenders Bridge has now completely disappeared under water and will often do so during flood events, sometimes cutting the town in half for days.

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

Diversions are in place via the Gwydir Highway

bellingen bellinger river flood coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour floods orara river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parisian interior architect’s Northern Rivers hideaway

        Premium Content Parisian interior architect’s Northern Rivers hideaway

        News “It was love at first sight when I saw this land. It was like coming home … it was magical.”

        Driver of B-double fined over 5 vehicle crash on M1

        Premium Content Driver of B-double fined over 5 vehicle crash on M1

        News Driver of B-double which allegedly crashed into parked vehicles now facing an...

        Koala habitat saved by state government

        Premium Content Koala habitat saved by state government

        Environment A controversial lot is under contract with the state government with plans to be...

        POLICE PURSUIT: Choppers and road spikes used in chase

        Premium Content POLICE PURSUIT: Choppers and road spikes used in chase

        News Two teens and a man are accused of stealing a Mercedes benz