24°
News

WATCH: Big Rob gives tour of flood devastated boarding house

Hamish Broome
| 13th Apr 2017 11:03 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTH Lismore boarding house Montrose House was severely exposed to the rush of floodwaters which engorged Leycester Creek on the night of Thursday March 30.

Backing on to a ninety degree bend of the snake-like Leycester about 500m before its junction with Wilsons Creek, the Union St property verges on what became one of the most dangerous and frightening highways of water during the historic flood.

In flood Leycester Creek holds about twice the volume of water as the Wilsons Creek, which it joins just behind the city centre. That's why flooding of the Leycester catchment is seen as a virtual pre-condition for the flooding of Lismore.

 

EXPOSED: The red arrow shows the path of the floodwaters down Leycester Creek towards Montrose House.
EXPOSED: The red arrow shows the path of the floodwaters down Leycester Creek towards Montrose House. Google Maps

The manager of the boarding house, Big Rob, said once the floodwater breached the 10m high bank, they rose from ankle deep to waist deep in minutes.

"It was like a tidal surge," he said.

A shed at the rear of the property was destroyed, spewing out furniture on the ground. It's now considered too dangerous to enter.

A car parked on the property was swept up in the swirling water pushed through a fence, and dumped in the adjacent vacant block

The floodwaters then swept through the lower floors of the two storey timber house, wiping out several bedrooms used by tenants.

Some tenants were evacuated, but not all of the decided to leave on the night, confining several to a night spent holed up in the top floor.

Five of the boarding house's 12 rooms went underwater, and have since been completely gutted.

Work is now underway to clean and refurbish the flooded rooms so they can house tenants again.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  big rob northern rivers flood south lismore

WATCH: Big Rob gives tour of flood devastated boarding house

WATCH: Big Rob gives tour of flood devastated boarding house

MONTROSE House manager Big Rob shows the damage done to the ageing timber building which was extremely vulnerable to the March 31 flood.

Man allegedly used Facebook to ask for cannabis seeds

Generic image of cannabis.

Man allegedly breached bail conditions, told police he would do so

Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

BOUT TIME: Rainbow over Lismore yesterday, as perfect weather conditions are scheduled for the long weekend. Photo by: LJ Hooker.

What to expect on the Northern Rivers this long weekend

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival

A look that's on trend, practical, durable and weather appropriate

Local Partners

Concert to raise money, lift spirits after devastating flood

A LISMORE Flood Appeal Concert will be held at the end of the month, Lismore City Council has announced.

Take care when you hit beach at Easter

Lifeguards gearing up for a busy period on our beaches

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

WHEN it comes to festival fashion, creating a look that is not only on trend, but practical, durable and weather appropriate can certainly pose a challenge.

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Stylish &amp; Modern With Cape Byron Views

15 Evans Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd April...

Rare, peaceful, quiet, comfortable, stylish, quality, and unassuming are just some of the superlatives this property evokes. The location is one in a million… a...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

One of a kind opportunity...

13 Rajah Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 5 3 3 $1,050,000 to...

We are excited to introduce such a a beautiful well maintained two dwelling property, where the pictures tell the story. All located a short drive to the shops...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Sat 22 April...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!