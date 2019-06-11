WATCH NOW: Bernard Salt's inspiring vision for our future

Menu
Bernard Salt presents his vision for the future of the Northern Rivers.
JASMINE BURKE
11th Jun 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM
UPDATE, 12.10pm: THE Future Northern Rivers event is yet to get under way at Southern Cross University.

The crowd of 160 people are still mingling ahead of demographer Bernard Salt's keynote address.

 

Original story: DEMOGRAPHER Bernard Salt has a vision of what the Northern Rivers will look like in the future.

He told The Northern Star: "Northern Rivers residents can by all means continue along in a business-as-usual kinda way, or they can seize the moment, be outrageously ambitious for their region's future, and plan the very best way forward".

Today, 160 people will hear Mr Salt share that vision at an event hosted by The Northern Star and Southern Cross University.

They will hear from NSW Business Chamber's regional manager, Jane Laverty, and prominent industry leaders such as Lismore City Council's general manager Shelley Oldham, co-owner of Brookfarm Pamela Brook, SCU's Ben Roche and student Max den Exter.

The live stream begins at noon, watch it here:

